The words “Tories out” have been daubed on the £300,000 sculpture in Grantham’s St Peter’s Hill, which is under CCTV surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The bronze statue was vandalised in May, just two weeks after a man was fined for egging the monument shortly after it was installed.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the incident is being investigated as criminal damage.

After plans to erect it in London’s Parliament Square were rejected, the sculpture, which sits atop a 10ft (3m) high plinth, was offered to South Kesteven District Council.

The baroness was born in Grantham in 1925 and passed away in April 2013, at the age of 87.

The only previous memorial to her in town was a plaque commemorating her birthplace on the corner of North Parade and Broad Street.