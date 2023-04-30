Sunday, April 30, 2023
A masked man who claims to have smashed the Mayor of London’s Ulez cameras has stated that his organisation would not stop until all of them have been destroyed

Drivers in Greater London will be charged £12.50 per day starting August 29 if their vehicle does not meet certain environmental requirements, prompting some activists to take matters into their own hands.

The balaclava-clad vandal, a parent in his mid-40s, claimed to be a member of the Blade Runners and claimed to have dismantled 34 himself.

“We are going to take down every single one, no matter what,” he told MailOnline.

“The damage is far greater than what [Sadiq Khan and Transport for London] have stated.” It’s at least a few hundred.

“Snipping, hammering, painting, disabling on a circuit level, and removing.” They have been unbolted and clipped.

“The same tools they use to install them, we use to remove them.” This is not what we desire. It’s an attempt to… limit our mobility.

“F*** them. It will not occur because we have done nothing to merit it.”

The Met stated that it does not believe any damage to Ulez cameras has been investigated.

“Obviously, there is the possibility that potential offences such as criminal damage or theft will be investigated,” a spokeswoman stated.

To March 21, the Mayor’s office reported 43 cases of vandalism or theft of Ulez cameras.

“It is deeply disappointing to see opposition to a policy being used as an excuse for criminal damage,” said a representative for Mr Khan.


“This petty vandalism of London’s essential transport infrastructure is completely unacceptable.”

“Of course, people have the right to peacefully and legally oppose policies,” they continued. Criminal harm, on the other hand, is never acceptable.”

On August 29, Sutton Council invited people to sign a petition urging the mayor to “think again” about expanding the ultra-low emission zone.

Dozens of anti-Ulez demonstrators gathered at a council meeting on Monday, causing raucous scenes in which some Ulez supporters were shouted down.

It came as the borough’s two Conservative MPs, Minister for London Paul Scully and Elliot Colburn, revealed they were “exploring” whether the Government had the authority to veto the mayor’s plans.

This is despite Transport Secretary Mark Harper assuring Parliament last week that Mr Khan has the legal right to put Ulez enforcement cameras and warning signs in the outlying boroughs regardless of local resistance.

