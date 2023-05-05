Friday, May 5, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A massive blast was heard in Central London today as hundreds of people began to gather for the King’s Coronation, prompting debate about what produced the mysterious sound

A massive blast was heard in Central London today as hundreds of people began to gather for the King’s Coronation, prompting debate about what produced the mysterious sound

by uknip247
A Massive Blast Was Heard In Central London Today As Hundreds Of People Began To Gather For The King’s Coronation, Prompting Debate About What Produced The Mysterious Sound.

There is no indication of an emergency, although residents in the city centre reported hearing a loud blast around 11.45 a.m. today (Friday, May 5).

On Twitter, one user simply asked, “Anyone in London just hear that explosion?” Several people responded to claim they’d heard it as well, with one stating they’d heard it near the path of the King’s Coronation Procession, where crowds are already gathering and milling about ahead of tomorrow’s festivities. However, there have been reports of a big bang in Brixton and Fulham.

Some have speculated that sound was thunder, with the Met Office forecasting rain and disturbed weather for the next few days.

This afternoon’s forecast is for light rain, with thunder likely at about 5 p.m. Another theory was that it was a gun salute while preparations for the military procession continued, but the Ministry of Defence has stated that it is not aware of anything that would account for it.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

People urged to get Covid jab before offer ends

Officers investigating a report of a robbery in Poole are appealing for witnesses and information as they look to trace the victim involved

Croydon Incident Live: Police and Paramedics injured whilst answering a 999 call in Croydon

The A11 in Suffolk/Cambridgeshire is closed in both directions between the B1085 junctions (near Red Lodge) due to a police-led incident

A prolific thief has been jailed after his movements were caught on the dashcam of a stolen car found in Swanley

The cause of the fire is under investigation after a blaze ripped through a takeaway

National Highways Chair moves on as fixed term comes to an end

Investigating officers are seeking witnesses to the theft of scaffolding from a gym in Sheerness

A retail park targeted by shoplifters, beggars and those causing anti-social behaviour is being cleaned up by police

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen fire at a flat in Canterbury Road, Herne Bay

In a legal first, a wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife were sentenced for attempting to traffic a young man to the UK in...

A woman has died and three other patients required hospital treatment following a two-car RTC last night

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.