A Massive Blast Was Heard In Central London Today As Hundreds Of People Began To Gather For The King’s Coronation, Prompting Debate About What Produced The Mysterious Sound.

There is no indication of an emergency, although residents in the city centre reported hearing a loud blast around 11.45 a.m. today (Friday, May 5).

On Twitter, one user simply asked, “Anyone in London just hear that explosion?” Several people responded to claim they’d heard it as well, with one stating they’d heard it near the path of the King’s Coronation Procession, where crowds are already gathering and milling about ahead of tomorrow’s festivities. However, there have been reports of a big bang in Brixton and Fulham.

Some have speculated that sound was thunder, with the Met Office forecasting rain and disturbed weather for the next few days.

This afternoon’s forecast is for light rain, with thunder likely at about 5 p.m. Another theory was that it was a gun salute while preparations for the military procession continued, but the Ministry of Defence has stated that it is not aware of anything that would account for it.