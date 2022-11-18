A massive crime scene has been put in place after stabbing a man was being chased by suspects armed with a knife in Romford

November 18, 2022
Police Holding tape
Officers from the Met were called at 6.39pm to a disturbance near Romford railway station. It was reported that a man was being chased by suspects armed with a knife A man, aged 20s, presented himself at the hospital with slash injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening

