A massive crime scene has been put in place after stabbing a man was being chased by suspects armed with a knife in Romford

Officers from the Met were called at 6.39pm to a disturbance near Romford railway station. It was reported that a man was being chased by suspects armed with a knife A man, aged 20s, presented himself at the hospital with slash injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening
Detectives from East Area BCU are investigating. There has been no arrest There are substantial crime scenes in place whilst the matter is investigated Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 ref 6034/18NOV. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers