A Melksham man has been banned from driving after he was caught over the drink drive limit

Andrew Smith, 23, of Hampshire Place, Melksham, was stopped by road policing officers on the A350 in Lacock in the early hours of the morning on October 23.

Officers witnessed Smith driving a Nissan Micra – the vehicle came to officers’ attention as it had an expired MOT by over 12 months.

When officers approached the vehicle, Smith was clearly unfit to drive – he was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

A breath test was conducted which showed he was over the limit and he was arrested.

Smith pleaded guilty to drink driving in court today (13/12) and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay Crown Prosecution Service costs of £85, a £184 surcharge and a £460 fine.

PC Luke Hobbs said: “This case is a timely reminder of the importance of planning ahead, especially over the festive period when more people are tempted to go for a social drink or two after work. We want everyone to enjoy themselves this Christmas, especially after the previous two years of lockdowns and restrictions on our social lives. However, drinking alcohol and driving is just not worth the risk, as this case highlights.

“Drink driving puts yourself and other road users at risk of serious injury or worse. Please don’t put yourself in this situation.”

If you suspect someone of drink driving, please call 999 and give as much information as possible including a description of the driver, vehicle and registration number and direction of travel.