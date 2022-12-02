Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Melksham Woman Has Been Jailed For Two Years After Pleading Guilty To Child Cruelty
Home BREAKING A Melksham woman has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to child cruelty

A Melksham woman has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to child cruelty

by @uknip247

Stacey Davis, 35, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court yesterday following the death of a one-year-old boy back in June 2018.

Davis had left the boy alone in his cot while she went out before returning home and eventually checking on the boy’s welfare later that day. He was found lifeless in his cot and was taken to the Royal United Hospital, where he sadly died despite the best efforts of emergency services.

A detailed and complex investigation was carried out following the baby’s death including extensive reviews by expert witnesses, however, a cause of death was not identified.

The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the case put forward by Wiltshire Police and authorised charges of child cruelty and possession of cannabis for Davis.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of this young boy.

“Davis’ actions on the day her son died fell well below the duty she owed to him as his mother – she should have loved him, cared for him and put his welfare first, as any loving, doting parent would.

“It has been over four years since he died and I know that this has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew and loved him.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly on what has been a challenging and extremely upsetting case and their hard work has ensured it has now been followed through to its conclusion.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives are issuing an image of a man they would like to...

A teenager has been jailed for a knife robbery of a young...

A new way to diagnose Endometriosisis is being launched today and its...

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Sainsbury’s at Leeds station are releasing...

Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Mitchell at a silent disco in...

Homicide detectives and the family of murder victim Deshaun James Tuitt are...

Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds: Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanki...

Police in Rotherham are appealing for your help after a delivery driver...

Adam Lloyd is wanted in connection to a recall to prison

A violent man stubbed out a cigarette on a woman’s head and...

15 year old and Sixteen year old set to appear in court...

A man and woman who died in a crash on the A9...