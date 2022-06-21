A man was assaulted in Canterbury, prompting an appeal for witnesses.

According to reports, between 10 p.m. and 10.50 p.m. on 20 June 2022, a delivery man was sitting in a car outside a takeaway restaurant on Sturry Road when he was approached and assaulted by three men.

A member of the public assisted the victim in fleeing the suspects and calling the police. The suspects were said to have fled the scene in the direction of Kingsmead.

The victim suffered a superficial arm wound.

The three suspects were all described as 5ft 6ins tall with black hair. Two of them were described as slim and in their late teens. The first suspect wore a black jacket, grey pants, a black hat, and carried a black bag.

The second suspect was described as wearing a black t-shirt and brown pants.

The third suspect had a medium build and was about 25 years old. He was thought to be wearing a blue shirt and had a beard.

In connection with the assault, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Canterbury have been arrested.

‘Two arrests have already been made, but we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information regarding this incident,’ said Detective Inspector Julien Lawton.

‘Witnesses to the assault, as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage that could help our investigations, are asked to come forward.’

Witnesses should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/118891/22.