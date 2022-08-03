Fevzi Cam, 27, of Elm Grove, N8, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with arson, assisting an offender, and perverting the course of justice on Tuesday, August 1.

On the same day, they appeared in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court. Cam was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, August 30. The 16-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear in court at the same time.

On Wednesday, 3 August, Milan Kaleja, 30, of Godwin Cottages, Cliftonville, Margate, and Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24, of Great Amwell Lane, N8, were charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

They are scheduled to appear in court in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives have also detained three more men, aged 18, 20, and 22, on suspicion of murder. They are still being held at a police station in north London.

On July 31, a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Harlesden and later released under investigation. A 25-year-old woman who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released while her case is being investigated.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder at City Airport on Monday, August 1st, has been released on bail until late August.

On Sunday, July 31, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in Margate and was later released under investigation.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a shooting on High Road, N22, around 21:30 on Sunday, July 24.

Officers, including firearms officers, responded and discovered Camilo Palacio, 23, with a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately provided first aid until London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service arrived.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, Camilo, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the incident room at 020 8358 0400. You can also call 101 and reference 7238/24Jul. To remain anonymous, call the Crimestoppers charity at 0800 555 111.