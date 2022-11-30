A Met officer has been found guilty of a public order offence following a road rage incident

Trainee Detective Constable Ajitpal Lotay, who is attached to the South East Command Unit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 November charged with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

The charge relates to an incident that took place when T/DC Lotay was off duty in the SW18 area in February 2022.

T/DC Lotay became involved in an altercation with a lone woman who was driving another vehicle. During the exchange he produced his warrant card and demanded she move her car.

The woman took a picture of T/DC Lotay and his vehicle and reported it to the police.

T/DC Lotay was stopped in June 2022 driving the same vehicle. He was interviewed under caution and was later charged.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, from the South East Command Unit, said: “T/DC Lotay’s behaviour was utterly wrong. He identified himself as an officer and was rude and aggressive to the female driver, who was so concerned about his behaviour that she reported it thinking he may be bogus.

“The Met is driven by the values of professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion. We only want the best and will always act when our employees fall below the exemplary standards we and the public expect.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and the officer has been placed on restricted duties

Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded the officer will be subject to a misconduct hearing.