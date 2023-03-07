A Met officer has been jailed for one year and four months after admitting to assaulting a woman during an off-duty incident





PC Thomas Andrews was charged on 11 July 2022 following an investigation by officers from the South East Command Unit.



He pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on 19 January to causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced at the same court on Monday, 6 March where he also received a restraining order. He will face a misconduct hearing as soon as possible.



Patrolling officers had been alerted by members of the public to an incident around 1a on 9 July 2022 in Brockley Rise, SE23.



Officers spoke to a man and established that he was PC Andrews, an off-duty officer attached to the Central South Command Unit. A woman at the location, who was known to him, made a report about the incident. She had suffered grazing having been pushed to the ground. PC Andrews was arrested at the scene.



The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and PC Andrews was suspended from duty.



Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who leads the Central South Command Unit, said: “I am saddened by this incident and grateful to members of the public who raised the alarm, resulting in PC Andrews’ prompt arrest.



“Under the leadership of Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, everyone in the Met is clear that we must root out those who corrupt the integrity of our organisation. This will take time, but we are absolutely committed to achieving high standards.”