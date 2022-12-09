Friday, December 9, 2022
A Met Officer Is To Be Suspended From Duty After Being Charged As Part Of A Criminal Investigation
by @uknip247

 

PC Sam Grigg, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was charged on Thursday, 8 December, with false imprisonment and assault. He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at a house in Twickenham on Friday, 2 December, when the officer was off-duty, and was reported on Tuesday, 6 December.

The suspect and the victim – a woman aged in her 20s – are known to each other. The woman suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met’s professional standards team, said: “I recognise this news will cause concern and I would like to reassure the public that we took robust action as soon as the report was received by police.

“As criminal proceedings are now active, it would inappropriate to comment further.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. A referral will also be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

