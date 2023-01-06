Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Met Police Officer Has Appeared In Court On Charges Of Raping Two Women
Home BREAKING A Met Police officer has appeared in court on charges of raping two women

A Met Police officer has appeared in court on charges of raping two women

by @uknip247

 

PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is accused of carrying out the attacks in August and September in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom, Surrey. He wasn’t on the job.

PC Edwards, of Ashstead, Surrey, was granted bail on the condition that he not enter the M25 except to attend court.

His next appearance at Inner London Crown Court is scheduled for Monday.

A Met Police officer has been charged with two rapes.
The alleged victims are in their twenties and thirties.

On September 5, the officer was arrested on suspicion of rape and was placed on administrative leave.

Judge Freya Newbery imposed an electronically monitored curfew between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. PC Edwards did not show up for the hearing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of...

Cliff surveying starts ahead of Brighton’s Madeira Terrace restoration 

Police investigating pair of burglaries in Crawley

A suspected robber has been charged after a Medway business was targeted...

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl last seen...

A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a...

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on the murder of Sam...

Deportation flights for illegal migrants and foreign criminals cost at least £8,000...

Police investigating an incident where a man smashed a car windscreen at...

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing...

Police seeking Hastings guitar thief

New Data Shows Only 1% of catalytic converter thefts get solved by...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"