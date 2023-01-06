A Met Police officer has appeared in court on charges of raping two women

PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is accused of carrying out the attacks in August and September in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom, Surrey. He wasn’t on the job.

PC Edwards, of Ashstead, Surrey, was granted bail on the condition that he not enter the M25 except to attend court.

His next appearance at Inner London Crown Court is scheduled for Monday.

A Met Police officer has been charged with two rapes.

The alleged victims are in their twenties and thirties.

On September 5, the officer was arrested on suspicion of rape and was placed on administrative leave.

Judge Freya Newbery imposed an electronically monitored curfew between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. PC Edwards did not show up for the hearing.