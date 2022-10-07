Sergeant David Morton, who was attached to Met Detention as a custody officer, was found to have breached the following Standards of Professional Behaviour:

· Authority, respect and courtesy · Integrity · Equality and diversity

It is alleged that between January and October 2019, PS Morton made unwanted advances towards a member of police staff who he was supervising and in doing so, failed to treat them with respect and courtesy. It is alleged that he treated the member of staff differently because they were female.

PS Morton was subject to a misconduct hearing held between Monday, 3 October and Friday, 7 October.

Detective Superintendent Matt Pilch, who leads Met Detention, said: “We will not tolerate behaviour that fails to meet the standards we expect of our officers. Anyone working for the Met deserves to be able to do so in an environment where they are respected, treated with dignity and not subjected to unacceptable behaviour by their colleagues or those who are supposed to be supervising them.

“When this behaviour came to light we intervened and took action to address it. I hope today’s decision sends a clear message to our staff and the public about the consequences of such actions.”

We are committed to driving forward ambitious reforms across the Met. There is no place for people who do not support those objectives and let down not just their hard working colleagues but also the public.”

Sergeant Morton will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

