Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saturday, November 26, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Metropolitan Police Officer Has Been Charged With Further Offences As Part Of An Ongoing Investigation By Hertfordshire Constabulary
Home BREAKING A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with further offences as part of an ongoing investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with further offences as part of an ongoing investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary

by @uknip247

 

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 44 offences against 12 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

He has now been charged with a further nine offences in relation to a thirteenth victim.

The charges are as follows:

  • False imprisonment
  • Six counts of rape
  • Indecent assault
  • Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

The charges relate to incidents alleged to have occurred in 2003 that were reported to police in July 2022.

The allegation in relation to the possession of a firearm predates Carrick’s service in an armed policing role.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 November. He continues to be remanded in custody.

Carrick was initially arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October 2021. He was immediately suspended.

Prior to his suspension, he was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Police recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations. Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.

National regulations dictate that any misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal case.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers attended along with Paramedics and found a man, aged in his...

Late night brawl breaks out on Richmond Bridge leaving a man fighting...

Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in...

Dartford’s Conservative MP has asked the Prime Minister to consider making Just...

London drivers are set to face an extra daily fee of £12.50...

London Fire Commissioner takes immediate action in response to culture review

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bexleyheath which left a man seriously injured...

A group of men have been jailed for fatally shooting a young...

The motorcyclist, a man aged 48, was taken to hospital where he...

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the North...

An international one stop spoofing shop has been taken down in the...

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, during a...