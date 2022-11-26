A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with further offences as part of an ongoing investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 44 offences against 12 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

He has now been charged with a further nine offences in relation to a thirteenth victim.

The charges are as follows:

False imprisonment

Six counts of rape

Indecent assault

Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

The charges relate to incidents alleged to have occurred in 2003 that were reported to police in July 2022.

The allegation in relation to the possession of a firearm predates Carrick’s service in an armed policing role.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 November. He continues to be remanded in custody.

Carrick was initially arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October 2021. He was immediately suspended.

Prior to his suspension, he was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Police recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations. Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.

National regulations dictate that any misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal case.