The charges follow an investigation by the Met’s Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse team supported by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

PC Darren Hourigan, who is attached to the South Area Command Unit, was arrested in March 2020.

He was initially bailed before being released under investigation.

He was charged by postal requisition notice on Wednesday, 21 September and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 October.

PC Hourigan was suspended prior to being charged.