by uknip247
A Metropolitan Police Officer Named Darren Hourigan Has Pleaded Guilty To Three Counts Of Possession Of Indecent Images Of Children

He appeared at Kingston Crown Court on April 26 and will be sentenced on July 7.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said that PC Hourigan’s arrest demonstrates the Met’s commitment to upholding the law among its ranks.

Following an investigation by the Met’s Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse team, Hourigan was arrested in March 2020 and charged in September 2022.

He was suspended prior to being charged, and misconduct proceedings will begin.

