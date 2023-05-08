A Mexican national has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in an elaborate attempt to smuggle over 600kg of methamphetamine into Australia, concealed in rotting, raw cowhides

The seizure of 668kg of crystal methamphetamine was the largest onshore seizure of methamphetamine originating from Mexico at the time.

In 2019, Australian authorities seized the drugs hidden inside raw animal skins, stopping more than 6,668,000 individual street deals. The seizure was the result of a joint operation between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Border Force (ABF), which began on 10 August 2019, after a shipping container arrived into Melbourne from Mexico, declared as containing “Salty Bovine Skin Cuero Verde Salado De Bovino”.

Upon examination, 18 pallets of frozen, raw, and untreated cow skins were located inside. Further inspection revealed 167 silver packages of a white crystalline substance hidden within the skins. Forensic testing revealed the packages contained high-grade crystal methamphetamine.

A Mexican national, now 45, was identified as an alleged member of an organised criminal syndicate and arrested on 28 August 2019. On Friday 14 October 2022, after a 12-week trial, a Jury in the County Court of Victoria found the accused guilty of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug contrary to subsection 307.1(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

The man was sentenced on 5 May 2023 to 22 years’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 15 years. AFP Detective Superintendent Anthony Hall praised the hard work of the AFP in preventing a vast amount of harmful drugs from reaching Melbourne streets.

“Hiding drugs in untreated cow hides presented a significant biological hazard for AFP officers extracting the methamphetamine. It also demonstrates the unsafe, disgusting journey drugs can often take on their way to a consumer,” said Detective Superintendent Hall.

“These organised crime syndicates inflict human suffering at all stages of their activities; this occurs at the supply end in Mexico, through to the harm suffered by users and their families here in Australia.”

ABF Superintendent Maritime Operations South Dan Peters emphasized that ABF officers are vigilant to the methods criminals use to try to illegally import drugs into the country.

“Our technical expertise and sophisticated technology means that we will find the drugs, regardless of the method of concealment these criminals use,” said Supt Peters.

“This seizure shows that strong partnerships can prevent and disrupt organised crime syndicates who try to import illicit substances into the country.” The joint operation between AFP and ABF highlights the ongoing commitment of Australian law enforcement to protecting the community from harmful drugs.