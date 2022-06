Billy Smith was last seen in the Bow Arrow Lane area around 3.25pm on Friday, June 17, 2022.

He stands five feet eight inches tall, has a medium build, brown eyes, and shaved black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black and grey shorts.

Mr. Smith may have taken public transportation into London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 101 and reference 17-0900.