Ango Moulare was last seen at 4.30pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, and officers are growing concerned for his well-being.

The 15-year-old is described as being black and slim. He wears his short black hair back in ‘corn rows.’ Ango was last seen wearing a tied cloth on his head and a grey hooded top, as well as dental braces.

Anyone with information about Ango’s whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 999 and quote reference 15-0917.