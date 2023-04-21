Friday, April 21, 2023
A missing teenage girl from Cardiff could be in London

Isobel, 15, is believed to have travelled to London and could be in Charlton or Barking.

If you see her or know where she is, call 999 and reference number 23MIS012750.

