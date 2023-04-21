Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six and ten.

A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six and ten.

by uknip247
A Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Has Been Charged With Rape And Will Appear In Court

To protect the identity of the victim, the man, 58, was found guilty of four charges of rape, four counts of sexual assault, and three counts of forcing or persuading a child to engage in sexual behaviour.

The man began dating the girl’s mother when she was two years old, and he quickly groomed her before sexually abusing and raping her over a four-year period.

The girl told the court that “she couldn’t remember a time when he didn’t sexually assault her.”

When the child was ten, her mother discovered an entry in her diary stating that her stepfather had sexually molested her.

Her mother confronted him about it, but he was able to convince her that it was fiction.

She subsequently confronted her daughter about the entry, but she refused to talk about it and refused to go to the police, according to the court.

The abuse was eventually revealed when the victim, who was 10 at the time, notified a school buddy, who then informed a teacher, and he was detained, according to Prosecutor Silcott.

He attempted to “demonise” the victim in the eyes of the jury during two “traumatic” trials at Croydon Crown Court, the court heard.

According to Prosecutor Silcott, “he attempted to depict the ordinary and common feelings of a 10-year-old child whose mother had a partner who was not their biological parent, as an evil plan to ruin his life.”

According to Prosecutor Silcott, the individual rejected all charges and even lied to the jury during the second trial.

He went on to say that the defendant had no remorse for his acts.

According to the victim’s statement, “I did not have a happy childhood.” I remember being pleased when I was very young, but after that, I was constantly depressed. I had to keep this from everyone because of him.”

She now experiences panic episodes and has considered suicide. Her mother’s relationship with her is now tense.

Her mother stated, “I now realise I had been living with a monster for eight years.”

past to this, the defendant had no past convictions and had previously coached youngsters to play sports.

“I’m quite satisfied on the evidence I heard that you groomed her by playing all sorts of innocent games,” said Judge Anthony Roger Abell.

“You gradually escalated that into something very unnatural, sinister, and just plain wrong.” And you are aware of this.”

The individual was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with an additional year suspended.

He was sentenced to sign the sex offenders register and to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Warwickshire

A ‘police incident’ has slowed traffic to a halt in South London this evening as a major route is blocked

Call for project proposals in support of defence reforms in Ukraine

Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that occurred in the early hours of this morning

Sixty people were freed by firefighters from a school in Bexleyheath

A total of 101 offences were detected on the M4 over three days this week as Roads Policing Officers took part in Operation Tramline

Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

A missing teenage girl from Cardiff could be in London

A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

A burglar has been sentenced for an offence he committed 13 years ago after a determined officer went above and beyond to ensure he...

Nalford, 79 years old was last seen in the Lavender Hill area

Joint probe launched into fatal Streatham blaze

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.