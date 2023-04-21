A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six and ten.

To protect the identity of the victim, the man, 58, was found guilty of four charges of rape, four counts of sexual assault, and three counts of forcing or persuading a child to engage in sexual behaviour.

The man began dating the girl’s mother when she was two years old, and he quickly groomed her before sexually abusing and raping her over a four-year period.

The girl told the court that “she couldn’t remember a time when he didn’t sexually assault her.”

When the child was ten, her mother discovered an entry in her diary stating that her stepfather had sexually molested her.

Her mother confronted him about it, but he was able to convince her that it was fiction.

She subsequently confronted her daughter about the entry, but she refused to talk about it and refused to go to the police, according to the court.

The abuse was eventually revealed when the victim, who was 10 at the time, notified a school buddy, who then informed a teacher, and he was detained, according to Prosecutor Silcott.

He attempted to “demonise” the victim in the eyes of the jury during two “traumatic” trials at Croydon Crown Court, the court heard.

According to Prosecutor Silcott, “he attempted to depict the ordinary and common feelings of a 10-year-old child whose mother had a partner who was not their biological parent, as an evil plan to ruin his life.”

According to Prosecutor Silcott, the individual rejected all charges and even lied to the jury during the second trial.

He went on to say that the defendant had no remorse for his acts.

According to the victim’s statement, “I did not have a happy childhood.” I remember being pleased when I was very young, but after that, I was constantly depressed. I had to keep this from everyone because of him.”

She now experiences panic episodes and has considered suicide. Her mother’s relationship with her is now tense.

Her mother stated, “I now realise I had been living with a monster for eight years.”

past to this, the defendant had no past convictions and had previously coached youngsters to play sports.

“I’m quite satisfied on the evidence I heard that you groomed her by playing all sorts of innocent games,” said Judge Anthony Roger Abell.

“You gradually escalated that into something very unnatural, sinister, and just plain wrong.” And you are aware of this.”

The individual was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with an additional year suspended.

He was sentenced to sign the sex offenders register and to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.