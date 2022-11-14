A mother and her child rushed to hospital after a wall collapsed in West Hampstead

Following the partial collapse of a building in West Hampstead, a mother and her child had a “narrow escape.”

At around 9.35 a.m. on Monday, emergency services responded to masonry between two buildings collapsing to the ground at the junction

A shocked passer-by who witnessed the incident, said: “It was a 12-foot piece of masonry between two sites that missed a mother pushing her baby in a buggy by inches.



“We couldn’t tell if she was screaming in pain from the falling stone or from the shock.

“It could have been a disaster; it was a total freak accident.”

He continued: “These are Victorian buildings that are 120 years old.

A pillar fell to the ground, narrowly missing a mother pushing a buggy.

“It’s just an elongated pillar with a newel post at the top that’s separated from the mortar and brick.

“It could have been a lot worse.”

According to a London Ambulance Service spokesperson, crews arrived and assessed one adult “before transporting them to a minor injuries unit.”

“Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,” a police spokesperson added.