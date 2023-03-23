Thursday, March 23, 2023
A Mother Has Described How A Man Wielding An Axe Approached Her Daughters On A Run In Beckenham

On March 17 at around 5.30 p.m., a local mother stated that her daughters were running from West Wickham to the Eden Park roundabout when they came across a man wearing a motorbike helmet covered by a scarf.

He was reportedly carrying a large axe and approaching them.

The girls fled to a nearby co-op and immediately called the police.

The mother drove the girls home and reported seeing three police cars pass by shortly afterwards.

Police confirmed that they were dispatched to South Eden Park Road in response to a report of a man with a weapon.

They searched the area but found nothing.

“Police were called on Friday, 17 March to a report of a man with a weapon on South Eden Park Road,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers responded and searched the area, but nothing was discovered.”

