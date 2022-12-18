A mother-of-two killed in the O2 Brixton Academy crowd crush posted a video of herself putting her children to bed just one day before the tragic incident

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, of Newham, died on Saturday morning (December 17) after an estimated 3,000 people – many of whom did not have tickets – “stormed” a concert by Nigerian artist Asake at the venue on Stockwell Road at 9:30pm on Thursday (December 15).

Two other women, ages 21 and 23, are still fighting for their lives after eight people were taken to the hospital. As part of their investigation, the Metropolitan Police Service is now combing through “upsetting” social media footage. So far a woman has been arrested for assaulting a police officer, while police watchdog the IOPC are looking at events including where an officer was “apparently seen to push a member of the public”. The force insists there is “no evidence of misconduct”.

Rebecca tragically posted her final YouTube video to her channel the night before she was killed. The family wore matching festive pyjamas and decorated a Christmas tree in the video’s opening sequence, titled MY KIDS BEDTIME ROUTINE | AUTISM AWARENESS. She then went on to describe how she puts her boys to bed. Three days earlier, the mother took her children to see Santa Claus.

Tributes have poured in for the mother, including one from Nigerian singer Asake, whose concert was cut short due to the disorder. “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away,” he told fans. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family at this difficult time. Please keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

“This photo was taken the day I last saw Rebecca,” author Toni Tone said in another tribute. She was a stunning woman who exuded positivity and was dedicated to being the best version of herself for her children. She also contributed significantly to raising awareness of autism spectrum disorder. “My thoughts are with her family.”

“I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo – who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said outside the Brixton O2 Academy on Stockwell Road. Rebecca had her entire life ahead of her, and I would like to express my condolences to her family and loved ones on behalf of all Londoners.”

“I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected,” said Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, at the scene yesterday. We are thinking of them after seeing some of the really upsetting images on social media.

“An urgent investigation is currently under way led by detectives from our Specialist Crime Command and cordons remain in place as officers continue to work at the scene. This is still a developing story, and we are trying to piece together what happened before the incident.

“We are also aware of a vast amount of footage on social media and of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with footage from officers’ body worn video cameras.

“We are working incredibly closely with our partners and community members and would like to thank them for their support so far in the investigation. We’d also like to thank everyone who came forward with information.

“We’ve set up an online submission page for photos and videos. At the time of the incident, there were approximately 4,000 potential witnesses present, and we urge any members of the public with information to come forward. We need your help in determining what happened as soon as possible.”

Asake, real name Ahmed Ololade, was recently nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 award, which recognises emerging artists in the UK. He warned fans not to show up to the show without a valid ticket. The concert was the third of three sold-out dates at the 4,921-seat venue, and it capped off a run of UK dates.

“All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of Rebecca Ikumelo’s tragic death,” said Academy Music Group, which owns and operates music venues across the UK. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking news during this difficult time.”

Anyone who has yet to speak with police is asked to dial 101 and enter the reference number 6725/15Dec.