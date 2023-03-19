A mother whose son was killed in a hit-and-run in Orpington by an unlicensed elderly driver is attempting a skydive to raise funds for a charity she founded in his memory

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Josh Osborne, 11, died in April 2019 after being hit by a Ford Fiesta while crossing Court Road.

After a week-long trial at Woolwich Crown Court, David Lockyer, 75, was found guilty by a jury of causing death by careless driving and causing death while driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

Lockyer had also been drinking before hitting Josh and fleeing the scene.

Josh died two days later at The Royal London Hospital, and Lockyer was sentenced to two years in prison.

Following Josh’s death, his mother, Victoria Battman, 39, founded the Joshy’s Heart of Gold charity to assist other families dealing with similar situations in which a loved one has died or been seriously injured, particularly if the victim is young.

To commemorate Josh’s 15th birthday on January 12, she organised a fundraiser and decided to participate in a skydive to benefit the charity on March 25.

