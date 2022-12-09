A ‘motivational’ teacher who died in a car accident in the Cotswolds was on her way to a wedding

Friday, December 9, 2022
A’motivational’ Teacher Who Died In A Car Accident In The Cotswolds Was On His Way To A Wedding
Moyra Whelan, 35, died in hospital last Friday after a four-vehicle collision on the B4425 near Aldsworth, ten miles from Cirencester (2 December).

She was one of two people killed in the horror smash, which also sent ten others to the hospital.

Her family and employer have now paid her tribute:

“We are all mourning the passing of our beloved daughter and sister Moyra Whelan,” Moyra’s loved ones said. She grew up in East London as the second youngest of seven siblings.

“Moyra, 35, was the history teacher at Woodbridge High School in Woodford, London. Moyra adored her job, and the children adored her in return.

“She was an inspiring teacher, a straightforward, fun-loving friend to many, and the light of our family.”

“She lived life to the fullest and was on her way to one of her school friends’ wedding when tragedy struck.”

“This is the most terrible and tragic loss to our school,” said Steven Hogan, Headteacher of Woodbridge High School.

“Ms Whelan was an outstanding history teacher and department head.” Her classroom was a fantastic place to be, full of energy.

“She has helped so many students with her wisdom, knowledge, and expertise.”

