Officers are looking for dashcam footage from a collision in Aylesford that resulted in serious injuries to a motorcyclist.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, a white Ford Transit van and a black Suzuki motorcycle collided on Station Road. Officers and ambulance crews arrived shortly after 6 p.m., and a 30-year-old man with multiple injuries was taken to the hospital.

Following the collision, the van driver came to a halt, and an investigation is underway. Police are now urging drivers in the area to check their dashcams, which may contain vital information. They are also requesting that nearby residents review doorbell cameras or privately owned CCTV.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 14-1014.