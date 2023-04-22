A motorcycle rider who was involved in a tragic incident has been jailed for dangerous driving

Aaron Barrett reached dangerously high speeds through Fox Way, Portslade, in April last year.

Witnesses saw the 32-year-old riding alongside another motorcycle rider, and the two men appeared to be “racing” each other.

One witness said: “It was crazy how fast they were going.”

Tragically, the other rider, a 33-year-old man of Southwick, Brighton, collided with an oncoming vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barrett was himself seriously injured, and was arrested in hospital.

He was disqualified at the time of the incident and told officers while under caution that he may have reached 80mph in the 30mph zone.

At Lewes Crown Court on April 17 this year, he admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison, and was further disqualified for four years and eight months.