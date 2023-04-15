Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A motorcyclist has been jailed for causing the death of a child while speeding

A motorcyclist has been jailed for causing the death of a child while speeding

by uknip247

At approximately 5pm on 16 September 2021, Dariusz Adamusiak, 37, of Barham Court Wembley, was riding his motorcycle in Harrow Road, Sudbury when he collided with a 12-year-old boy.

The boy, Qusai Alomar from Wembley, was taken to hospital where he sadly died three days later.

Speed analysis showed that Adamusiak was riding his Yamaha motorcycle at a speed of at least 39mph just prior to the collision, in a 20mph area. Adamusiak stopped following the collision and remained at the scene.

Adamusiak pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing death by dangerous driving. He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, 14 April, to two years and ten months’ imprisonment, to serve half in custody and the remainder on licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for a total of four years and five months with a requirement to pass an extended driving test at the conclusion of the disqualification period.

DI John Millward of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “This was truly a tragic case where a young boy sadly and needlessly lost his life due to a motorcyclist who ignored the designated speed limit. I would like to send my continued condolences to this young boy’s family, and thank them for their patience and trust in the investigation.

“I would also like to thank my detectives and colleagues for their professionalism and dedication to seek justice for this grieving family.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police cordon off St James Road in Croydon following reports of a Triple attack two men have been stabbed

Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in Salisbury has been released on bail

A former Red Arrows jet that guards the gates of RAF Scampton has gone up for auction

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

Officers investigating a robbery from inside the Lloyds Bank on Southend High Street are now in a position to be able to release a...

The revelation that the Scottish National Party (SNP) purchased a luxury motorhome and kept it hidden from the public has raised questions about the...

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead

Bayern Munich, the German football club, has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game due to his altercation with Leroy Sane after the recent...

Long-running hit drama series Silent Witness will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 as part of a plan that will see the...

Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.