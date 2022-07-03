On Saturday 2 July 2022, around 3.25pm, an accident occurred on Alkham Valley Road near the intersection with Stombers Lane.

A man in his forties was riding a black Ducati motorcycle when he collided with an orange Hyundai Veloster Sport.

He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in London for treatment.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicles involved before the collision. They are also urging anyone who has dashcam or other video footage to come forward.

Please contact the appeals line at 01622 798538 and reference If you can, please use RY/DS/70/22.