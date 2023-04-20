A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car this morning

The collision happened on Lilley Green Road, Alvechurch at around 8.15am.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found police officers and firefighters providing basic life support to the rider. Crews immediately took over and provided advanced life support and used their enhanced care skills, but sadly it wasn’t possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was unhurt.”