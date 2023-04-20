Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car this morning

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car this morning

by uknip247

The collision happened on Lilley Green Road, Alvechurch at around 8.15am. 

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found police officers and firefighters providing basic life support to the rider.  Crews immediately took over and provided advanced life support and used their enhanced care skills, but sadly it wasn’t possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was unhurt.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a shed fire which had spread to a neighbouring fence in Queensway, in Lydd,...

A 15-year-old boy from Devizes has been sentenced to six months in secure accommodation after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

A repeat shoplifter who attacked a restaurant worker in Canterbury has been jailed and barred from the city centre on his release

Three men have been promptly arrested following a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells town centre

A man responsible for running a multi-million-pound fraud website has pleaded guilty in the Met’s largest-ever fraud investigation

Two men have been arrested after an attempt was made to steal metal from a business in Canterbury

Paul Lincoln appointed as the Ministry of Defence’s Second Permanent Secretary

A man who murdered a stranger claiming he was acting in self-defence has been convicted

Police are appealing for any information which could help track down a woman who tried to pull a two-year-old boy from his mum’s arm

A man has been jailed following a retrial in connection with the death of Paul Mason

Police have released an image of a man they’re working to trace after a girl was sexually assaulted in Sutton

Two men have been charged with behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred following a demonstration where they allegedly chanted references to the 6th-century...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.