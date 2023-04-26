Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a digger this morning

by uknip247

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on the A528 between Cockshutt and Ellesmere at 12.23pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance crews arrived on the scene to discover the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Police officers were already performing CPR before ambulance staff began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite everyone’s best efforts, it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

