A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van

by uknip247
A Motorcyclist Has Died Following A Collision With A Van Yesterday Evening

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Stream Road, Kingswinford at 5.55pm on Tuesday evening and sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The van driver was assessed and taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

