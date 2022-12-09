A motorist driving a quadbike has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a pursuit in Sheerness

Kent Police was called at 9.18pm on Sunday 4 December 2022 to a report of a man on a quadbike acting suspiciously on the A249.

Patrolling officers quickly found him and requested the driver to stop, however he failed to do so. After a short police pursuit, officers brought him to a controlled stop on Old Ferry Road, Iwade.

Arrested

A 29-year-old man from Sheerness was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He has since been released on bail until 3 March 2023 to allow officers to make further enquiries.