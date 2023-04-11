A motorist has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian who had been walking his dog in Tonbridge

At around 9.15pm on 6 August 2020, the body of Anthony Gower, aged 52, was found by a member of the public in Pembury Road. Mr Gower had suffered injuries resulting from a road traffic collision. The dog was found nearby and was unharmed.

The vehicle involved had left the scene and on the following day Terry Gruber was arrested and bailed, pending a complex and lengthy police investigation.

On 6 April 2023, Mr Gruber, aged 39, of Portobello Street, Hull was charged with causing death by careless driving and with perverting the course of justice. He is bailed to appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 6 June.