Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A motorist has been jailed after he admitted to causing a fatal road traffic collision near that also left two other people with serious injuries

A motorist has been jailed after he admitted to causing a fatal road traffic collision near that also left two other people with serious injuries

by uknip247

Shane Bovey, aged 41 and of Yeovil, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court to be sentenced on Tuesday 2 May 2023 after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bovey was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for a period of 10 years, with the ban due to commence when he is released from prison.

At around 7.30pm on Wednesday 8 February 2023 the defendant stole a Mercedes CLK 320 in Lyme Regis and drove to the village of Mosterton.

Shortly before 8.15pm the victims – 48-year-old Nicole Bowden, her daughter Emily Fox-Williams, 24, and an 11-month-old boy in a pushchair – were walking along the B3066 Main Road, on a stretch of the road which is in a 30mph speed limit and has no pavements.

As the defendant approached a left-hand bend, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the three pedestrians.

All three were airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and very sadly Nicole Bowden died during the afternoon of Thursday 9 February 2023. Emily Fox-Williams remains in a serious condition in hospital with significant life-changing injuries.

The 11-month old child was treated for serious injuries and subsequently released from hospital.

Enquiries established that the defendant has been drinking at a pub in Lyme Regis from around 2.10pm and at around 7.30pm was getting a lift from another man when he became agitated.

They both got out of the car and Bovey took the man’s keys before driving off in his vehicle.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Bovey was seen by witnesses travelling at speeds estimated around 60mph as he drove through the 30mph speed limit in Mosterton prior to the collision.

The vehicle caught fire following the incident and members of the public came to assist the casualties at the scene prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Bovey was described as being verbally aggressive and drunk and walked off before officers arrived. He was located a short time afterwards in a back garden after police were notified by the resident. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to a fractured sternum.

Sergeant Jay Griffin, of the traffic unit, said: “Shane Bovey’s extremely reckless actions on the night of Wednesday 8 February 2023 had devastating consequences, with the death of one woman and two others being seriously injured.

“He was intoxicated and driving at excessive speed through a rural village before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with the three pedestrians.

“Our thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones, and we have continued to do all we can to support them throughout the investigation and court process.

“I hope this tragic incident can send a clear message to anyone thinking of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink and drugs of the truly awful consequences that can occur.

“We will continue to do all we can to catch anyone who poses a risk to themselves and other road users by driving while under the influence. We will ensure those who do break the law are investigated robustly and evidence is brought before the court to ensure they are held to account for their offending.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire crews tackled a large blaze within reed beds at a Winchester nature reserve on Gordon Road on bank holiday Monday

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out

Officers conducted a drugs warrant this morning at an address in Arminers Close, Gosport

Müller is recalling the below products and has issued notices to their customers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man sadly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree in Nechells

15-year-old boy and 11 year old girl injured in a shooting, Wolverhampton

A policing operation remains ongoing tin response to an ongoing protest outside a business premises in Meridian Park, Blaby.

Police are questioning a suspect in connection with a string of 18 shop thefts as efforts continue to crack down on those seeking to...

A former Metropolitan Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing on allegations that she failed to investigate Wayne Couzens’s indecent exposure prior to Sarah...

After getting caught kissing killer Jordan McSweeney, a woman prison officer working at HMP Belmarsh has been arrested 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident in Willesley on the Wiltshire/Gloucestershire border on April 24

Millions to take home more cash as new law on Tipping passes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.