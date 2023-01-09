Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023

A motorist who came to the attention of a police patrol due to faults on his car was arrested following a pursuit through Maidstone

On Thursday 5 January 2023, officers were on duty in Sutton Road when they saw an Audi A3 with visible defects and sought to stop the car. The driver, Danny White, did not stop and continued at speeds in excess of 70mph pursued by the police vehicle. The pursuit continued through residential areas until White collided with a bus in Stockett Lane as he sought to pass it.

White ran off into an adjacent orchard and, after the police helicopter plus two police dogs were deployed, was tracked down and arrested. The 20-year-old was later charged with dangerous driving,  driving without a licence and driving without insurance. White, of Cottall Avenue, Chatham appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 7 January where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded to a hearing at the Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

