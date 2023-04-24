Monday, April 24, 2023
A murder inquiry has been begun after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near a university campus in a “targeted” incident, according to police

by uknip247

At 8.40 p.m. on Sunday, police and emergency services were summoned to New South Bridge Road in Northampton, however the man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The road goes to the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus, where a blue tent and a police cordon were set up on Monday.

Three men, two of whom are 19, one of whom is 18, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and are being held by police.

The road is bordered on one side by a private housing development and on the other by four-story blocks of flats rented to students or the general public.

A great amount of police activity has been apparent behind the barrier throughout the day, with numerous officers and vehicles still present.

It is unclear whether the man who died or those detained are university students.

“First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to this young man’s family,” Det Insp Simon Barnes said. During this terrible moment, specially trained officers are assisting them, and I want to reassure them, as well as the surrounding community, that we are committed to bringing those guilty to justice.

“A lot of work has gone into these four arrests overnight, and detectives will begin questioning them today.”


“In the meantime, I’d like to encourage anyone who witnessed what happened or has information to come forward.” Please call us and let us know about your information, no matter how little you believe it is.

“While we believe this was a targeted attack, there will understandably be concern in the community, and neighbourhood policing officers will be conducting extra patrols to reassure residents.”

“Anyone with concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers, who will gladly assist.”

“Our community is deeply saddened by this news,” a representative for the University of Northampton said. “We will do everything we can to support staff and students while assisting police with their investigations over the coming days.”

Anyone with information should phone Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.

