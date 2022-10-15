A murder inquiry was opened Saturday after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a trunk outside her family’s building in Paris late Friday evening.

Four people have since been taken into custody. Le Parisien said the four were taken in in Bois-Colombes, a northwest suburb of Paris.

The family lives in the 19th arrondissement in the northeast of the French capital.

The young girl’s father became concerned after his daughter did not return home from school. He is said to have shared his concerns with his wife who reported their daughter missing to police.

Le Parisien reports the girl’s parents said she had shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing frayed white jeans, a white hoodie, a puffer vest and white sneakers at the time of her disappearance.

According to the French paper, surveillance footage shows the girl entering the lobby of the building she lived at around 15.00 local time. It is unknown what happened between then and 23.00 when her body was discovered.

Cameras also show a woman dragging a trunk with some difficulty outside the building that night.

Nothing is known about the cause of death of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT