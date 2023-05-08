Police were called at 11.47pm on Friday, 5 May to reports of men armed with machetes near to Dagenham Heathway tube station.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. An 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. The deceased can now be named as Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu (known as ‘Jordan’) aged 18, from Romford.

A Murder Investigation Continues Following The Fatal Stabbing Of A Teenager In Dagenham

A post-mortem examination was held on Sunday, 7 May and gave a cause of death as single stab wound to the chest.

A second man, aged 20, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action. However, he was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released on bail for this offence.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends. Dedicated detectives have been working around the clock since this tragic incident as we strive to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing Jordan.

“Our investigation is making significant progress. Local people have provided us with information, which together with forensic enquiries and analysis of CCTV is enabling us to build a picture of what happened on Friday night.

“I am grateful to everyone who has provided information. There will be other people with information that would assist our investigation and I urge them to come forward and share what they know or any relevant footage. This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers should anyone prefer not to speak with police.”

Superintendent Martin Rolston of the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said: “I am well aware of just how much this shocking incident has affected people in Dagenham and the surrounding area. I share their concerns and can assure local people that the Met’s investigation is painstaking and completely focused on getting justice for the family and friends of Jordan.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8711/05May. To remain 100% anonymous share your information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.