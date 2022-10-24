Paramedics “battled to save” the victim after he was found injured in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood, just after 11pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

He was confirmed dead at the scene, the force added.

A manhunt has been launched for the killer and a cordon remains in place in the area.

Police vehicles at the scene on Washington Drive

Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries and patrols are being been stepped up.

Det Insp Jim Mahon said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to come forward.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing this devastating news.”

