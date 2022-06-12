Officers were called to a report of an assault on Bloom Street in Manchester city centre around 4.45am on 2 June 2022. Emergency services were called, and David Aubert, 59, was taken to the hospital before leaving on his own.

Days later, on June 6, 2022, officers received a report from a family member that David was missing, and a missing report was filed. David was discovered dead two days later at an address on Upper Brook Street in Longsight around 11.00 BST.

“Dave was an easy-going, likeable chap who was well known in the local area and often seen riding around on his bicycle,” his family said in a tribute.

“He liked his routine, was set in his ways, and happy and content with his lot.” He had a caring nature, with not a mean bone in his body, and was well liked by all who knew him. He didn’t care about anything and lived his life without causing any harm to anyone.” Dave’s tragic death has had a devastating effect on all who knew him, and has left his three brothers with the heartbreaking task of learning to live without him.”

The incident was reported to the GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, which forwarded it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Our thoughts are with David’s family who are understandably devastated and desperately wanting some answers which a number of detectives are currently working on answering,” said Detective Chief Inspector David Meeney of GMP’s City of Manchester division.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we’re following up on a number of leads, including extensive CCTV checks.”

We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault on Bloom Street or who may have heard from David. “Even the smallest piece of information could be critical.” Anyone with information or who has seen anything suspicious is asked to call 0161 856 1259 or report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”