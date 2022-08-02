Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Dukes Gardens area of Blyth around 3.45am today.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered a man in his 40s with an injury consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

He was treated for his injuries at the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been notified and are receiving assistance from specially trained family liaison officers.

An investigation into the incident was immediately launched, and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is still being held at this time.

Northumbria Police said in a statement, “We’re determined to find out exactly what happened, and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.”

“At this early stage, we believe all parties were known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.” “We’ve arrested one man who will be assisting our investigation throughout the day, and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer any reassurance to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via their website’s ‘Tell Us Something’ page or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220802-0107.