At 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a report of a man’s welfare being questioned at an address on Riverside in Mossley.

Officers arrived and discovered the body of a man in his late 30s.

“Following the initial stages of our investigation, we now know that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of this man and believe this may have been a targeted attack,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels.

While this investigation is still in its early stages and we are keeping an open mind, we would like to encourage anyone with any information to come forward and speak with the police.

“This man was someone’s son, partner, brother, and father, and we are determined to do everything in our power to find out who is responsible and bring them to justice.”

While our investigation continues into the evening and tomorrow, there will be an increase in the number of officers in the area.

“I would like to urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Call 01618566377 quoting incident number 1207 of July 3rd, 2022.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.