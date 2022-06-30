Police were called to Mount Road in Lanesfield shortly after 9 p.m. by ambulance colleagues to reports of a 16-year-old suffering serious stab wound injuries.

The boy tragically died at the scene, and a murder investigation has been launched.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with residents in the area.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” Wolverhampton Police Chief Inspector Will O’Connor said. Specialist officers are now assisting them.

“The investigation is moving quickly, with detectives reviewing CCTV and forensically examining the scene.”

“In the coming days, there will be an increase in police presence in the area, offering reassurance and conducting house-to-house inquiries.” If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact them.

“We would also encourage anyone with information, such as CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us; any information could be critical at this stage.”

You can reach us through our website’s Live Chat or by dialling 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. Please refer to log number 3854 from May 29th.