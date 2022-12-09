Friday, December 9, 2022
A Murder Investigation Has Been Launched After A Teenager Was Stabbed In Walsall Last Night
The 18-year-old suffered the fatal injuries in parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston just after 9pm. Sadly, despite extensive efforts of ambulance colleagues, he died at the scene.

Three other teenagers, two men both aged 18 and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested overnight after officer conducted quick-time enquiries and they remain in custody for questioning.

We are continuing to speak to witnesses and studying CCTV from the surrounding area. A cordon remains at the scene and our specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family of the deceased after such shocking news.

We understand that violent incidents, particularly those involving the death of someone so young, are alarming and distressing for the community. We will have extra police officers in the area, so please speak to them if you have any concerns.

We also ask anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, to please come forward if you haven’t already done so. A teenager has lost his life and we need to understand what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

The homicide unit can be contacted by calling 101 quoting log number 4105 of 7/12.

