The victim, a man in his twenties, was discovered around 10.20 p.m. on Thursday in Kingston’s tree-lined Fairfield Road.

Despite the efforts of police, paramedics, and London’s air ambulance, the male died at the scene overlooking Fairfield Park and The Albion, a nearby gastropub.

Witnesses described how pub employees attempted to save his life after he staggered inside seeking assistance after being knifed on parkland.

“He was stabbed in the park and made it to the pub where people tried to save his life,” one said. He passed away later. We’re all in a state of shock around here. “Everyone in the pub did their best.”

As detectives and forensic officers combed the scene for clues, the Albion remained closed behind police tape. Police are also going door to door looking for residents’ doorbell footage.

Local road closures were reported on social media by residents.

Officers are attempting to contact his next of kin.

“An investigation is underway, and local residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue,” Scotland Yard said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101 and quote reference 7902/13OCT22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.