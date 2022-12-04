A murder investigation has been launched after man died despite the best efforts from paramedics and members of public at the scene

A man has sadly died following a stabbing in Haydon End, Swindon, despite the best efforts from paramedics and members of public at the scene.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “This is a hugely concerning crime in which a young man has sadly lost his life.

“We are urgently appealing to members of the public who may have information which could support our investigation to contact us.

“We understand that this incident will be of concern to the local residents and we are utilising every available resource within our organisation to identify those responsible for this murder.

“Members of the public will notice an increased police presence across the whole of Swindon in response to this incident. Please do not be alarmed by this and I would encourage you to speak with officers if you have information that will help our investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man.”

Whilst formal identification has yet to be confirmed, we believe we know the identity of the victim and his next of kin have been informed.

If you have any information that can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.

Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.