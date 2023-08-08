Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of an 18-year-old in Barnet

First Pictures: Man Fatally Stabbed in Dollis Park: Police Investigating
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 9.40pm on Monday, 7 August to reports of a man with stab injuries near a supermarket on Regents Park Road.

Officers attended and found a man seriously injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, investigating, said: “We believe the man suffered his injuries on Regents Park Road, near the junction with Lichfield Grove and has then run over the road to the supermarket.

“Anyone who was in the area between 21:00hrs and 22:00hrs on 7 August, who may have seen something that could help our investigation is asked to contact police.

“Another young man has died as a result of violence and we need the public’s help to identify the individual or people responsible.”

Acting Cmdr Will Lexton-Jones, responsible for policing in Barnet, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of this young man in Barnet and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“The public in the Regents Park Road area will see an increased police presence in the area as investigations are carried out to help solve this crime.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7779/7 Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Posted in

News for London

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Two suspects were arrested after a stolen van swerved all over the road at speed before crashing into a ditch

BREAKING

British man admits travelling overseas to abuse children over a decade

BREAKING

A suspected burglar has been caught with a carrier bag of bottled spirits after a break-in at a Nottingham pub

BREAKING

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Maidstone

BREAKING

Smoking fuse boxes in Chatham Prompts Emergency Response

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.