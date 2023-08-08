A murder investigation has been launched after the death of an 18-year-old in Barnet

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 9.40pm on Monday, 7 August to reports of a man with stab injuries near a supermarket on Regents Park Road.

Officers attended and found a man seriously injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, investigating, said: “We believe the man suffered his injuries on Regents Park Road, near the junction with Lichfield Grove and has then run over the road to the supermarket.

“Anyone who was in the area between 21:00hrs and 22:00hrs on 7 August, who may have seen something that could help our investigation is asked to contact police.

“Another young man has died as a result of violence and we need the public’s help to identify the individual or people responsible.”

Acting Cmdr Will Lexton-Jones, responsible for policing in Barnet, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of this young man in Barnet and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“The public in the Regents Park Road area will see an increased police presence in the area as investigations are carried out to help solve this crime.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7779/7 Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.