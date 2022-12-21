A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Brent

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Murder invesigation launched after man killed in Kilburn
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 09:55am on Tuesday, 20 December to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address at Gable Lodge on Mowbray Road, NW6.

Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended.

At the scene, 44-year-old Andre Foster, who was also known as Andre Jacks, was found stabbed. Despite the efforts of medics he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday, 22 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Andre’s family has been devastated by this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“While we are still in very early stages of this investigation, I believe that people were present at the address at the time of the murder, some of whom may have left the scene prior to police arrival. Those people are significant witnesses and I am very keen to hear from them and urge them to make contact without delay.

“Similarly, if you saw someone leaving Gable Lodge in a hurry, or if you have heard who was responsible, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Local policing Superintendent Neil Holyoak, of the Met’s North West Command, said: “I know that the community will be as shocked as we are by this incident.

“Over the next few days our officers, and those of our borough partners, will be conducting enhanced patrols in the area to provide reassurance and the community are encouraged to approach officers if they have concerns.

“We continue to support our Specialist Crime colleagues as they conduct their investigation and thank local residents for their patience while officers process the scene of the incident.

“If you can assist by providing information to the investigation team please don’t hesitate to share with us what you know.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

An online portal for the submission of photos, videos and information has been set up and we would ask anyone with such material to use this facility.

Alternatively, please call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1936/20DEC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

